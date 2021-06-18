Spain and Poland have met in ten games (including eight friendlies) in which the peninsular team has added eight victories, a draw (1-1 in 1994 in Santa Cruz de Tenerife) and a defeat (1-2 in 1980 in Barcelona). In the only two non-friendly duels, corresponding to the qualifying phase for the 1960 European Championship, Spain added two victories (2-4 in Chorzow and 3-0 in Madrid).

Poland have only scored in two of their seven away games in Spain, conceding 18 goals against. The two most recent duels in Spanish territory resulted in two resounding local victories: 3-0 in Cartagena in January 2000 and 6-0 in Murcia in June 2010, in Spain’s last preparation match prior to the World Cup. held in South Africa.

Before Euro 2020, Spain had started with a draw in nine group stages in major tournaments of senior teams, being eliminated in the first two (World Cup 1950 and Euro 1980) and overcoming the first round in the next seven (World 1982, Euro 1984, World 1990, World 1994, Euro 1996, Euro 2012 and World 2018 ). In the last two editions of the Eurocup, the champion started the tournament by signing tables (Spain 1-1 Italy in 2012 and Portugal 1-1 Iceland in 2016).

Poland have never made it past the group stage of a major senior international tournament after losing their first match (1978 World Cup, 2002 World Cup, 2006 World Cup, Euro 2008 and 2018 World Cup) and only in one of those five precedents did he win the second game of the league (1-0 against Peru, in the second group stage of the World Cup of 1978).

Since three points were awarded for victory, a total of 72 teams started a group stage (of four teams) in a major tournament (continental or intercontinental) with two draws: seven were first in the group (no precedent in the European Championship), 27 were second, 28 were third and 10 were fourth. Of those who scored just one point in their first two games, only one finished first in the group (Zambia at the 2010 Africa Cup), 27 finished second, 61 finished third and 89 finished fourth. That would be the panorama of Spain if it does not achieve victory tonight.

Spain’s last six home games they follow a curious series: victory (6-0 Germany), draw (1-1 Greece), victory (3-1 Kosovo), draw (0-0 Portugal), victory (4-0 Lithuania), draw (0-0 Sweden). If the streak is prolonged in time, it would be necessary to beat Poland and draw with Slovakia, to end the group with five points.

Luis Enrique, during the training held this Friday at the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas.

Javier Lizón (EFE)



Poland have only won one of their last eight games (3-0 against Andorra). Their last victory of some prestige playing away from home in a non-friendly match dates back to 15 November 2006 when they defeated Belgium 1-0 in Brussels in a qualifying match for Euro 2008. However, the level of that Belgian team It was far from the current one (they were ranked 47th in the FIFA Ranking).

Álvaro Morata has signed in the 2020-21 season (club and national team) the best goals figures (22, one more than in the 2016-17 season, when he played for Real Madrid) and assists (eleven, four more than in the 2017-18 season, when he played for Chelsea) throughout his professional career. Of all the players who have been internationals with Spain for a minimum of 2,000 minutes, only three surpass the effectiveness of the Juventus striker (1 goal every 128 minutes): they are Morientes (1 in 93), Villa (1 in 107) and Di Stéfano (1 in 121). Behind are, among others, Fernando Torres (1 in 160) and Raúl (1 in 171).

Robert Lewandowski has scored 66 goals in his 120 appearances for PolandIn other words, he has scored eleven more goals with his national team than among the 24 players summoned by Luis Enrique for this European Championship (55 goals). However, the Bayern striker has only scored two goals in his twelve Euro and World Cup finals matches (against Greece in 2012 and against Portugal in 2016). Lewandowski has only scored 11 goals in his last 25 games for Poland, having scored 26 in the 25 immediately before this uneven streak that began in Russia 2018.

Daniele Orsato will referee his second match for the Spanish team after having directed Germany 1-1 Spain in the Nations League on September 3, 2020. The balance of the Spanish team in the final stages of the World Cup / Euro with Italian referees is three victories, three draws and four defeats in the previous ten.