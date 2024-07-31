Poland to Launch Operation to Protect Border with Belarus

Poland will launch an operation to protect the border with Belarus, codenamed “Safe Podlasie”, in which 17 thousand soldiers will participate. This was announced by the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, reports TVP Info.

“We are here to make changes and start a new operation codenamed “Safe Podlasie,” the head of the defense department said.

In particular, out of 17 thousand military personnel, eight thousand will be deployed on the border itself, and nine thousand will be in reserve. At the moment, the border between the two countries is guarded by about six thousand military personnel.

Earlier it became known that the United States would transfer armored vehicles and artillery from German military bases to Poland to strengthen the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance.