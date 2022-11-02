WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will build a barbed wire fence on its border with the Russian city of Kaliningrad, its defense minister said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the enclave could become a conduit for illegal immigration. .

Construction of the 2.5-meter-high, 3-meter-deep temporary barrier will begin immediately, Mariusz Blaszczak told a press conference.

With tensions rising over the war in Ukraine, he cited security concerns and referred to a crisis triggered last fall when thousands of African and Middle Eastern migrants tried to cross Belarus’s border into Poland, some of whom died.

However, a spokesman for the Polish Border Guard said there were no illegal entries from Kaliningrad into Poland in October.

“The Polish-Russian border is stable and calm. There was no illegal border crossing,” said Anna Michalska.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Anna Koper)