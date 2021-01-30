“My body, my choice”. Several thousand people again took to the streets of Warsaw on Friday evening, January 29 to cry out their anger, following the entry into force of a judgment practically banning abortion. Similar gatherings were also held in other cities in Poland, for the third night in a row since the publication of the Constitutional Court’s judgment in Official newspaper Wednesday.



In accordance with the wishes of the ruling ultra-Catholic right-wing coalition, this judgment prohibits the voluntary termination of pregnancy in the event of fetal abnormalities. From now on, any abortion is prohibited in Poland except in cases of rape or incest or when the mother’s life is in danger.

Many protesters wore masks adorned with a red lightning bolt, the symbol of pro-choice activists. Some wore green scarves around their necks, the symbol of abortion rights activists in Argentina, who succeeded in getting abortion legalized in their country last month.

Poland, a predominantly Catholic country, has one of the most restrictive abortion laws in Europe. Today, there are less than 2,000 legal abortions per year in Poland, according to official data. Feminist organizations also estimate that around 200,000 abortions are performed illegally or abroad each year.

New demonstration this Friday in Warsaw, after the virtual ban on abortion in Poland. The police prevent the procession from advancing. #StrajkKobiet pic.twitter.com/s8omZHTGgS – Sarah Bakaloglou (@SarahBkl) January 29, 2021

The government says the new ban will end “eugenic abortions”, referring to the abortion of fetuses diagnosed with Down’s syndrome, but according to a number of human rights organizations, this measure will force women to carry out unsustainable pregnancies.

The tribunal’s decision was handed down in October, but the government delayed its formalization amid mass protests that quickly adopted much broader anti-government slogans.