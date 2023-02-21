Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland Yablonsky did not rule out the complete closure of borders with Belarus

If the Polish authorities consider that there is a security threat from Belarus, they can completely close the borders with this country, said Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pavel Yablonsky. His quote is RIA News.

“If there is such a need, especially motivated by security, then we are definitely ready,” the deputy head of the department did not rule out.

Earlier, the country’s authorities also wanted to restrict the movement of trucks at the last working checkpoint with Belarus – Kukuryki – Kozlovichi. The decision will come into force today, February 21, and will be a response to Minsk’s restrictions on Warsaw.

So, earlier, the Belarusian authorities decided to restrict the entry of Polish trucks and tractors in response to the closure of the border crossing in Bobrovniki by the country.