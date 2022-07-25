Since the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine on February 24, the image of Russian President Vladimir Putin has been mimicked and distorted throughout Europe, going from being a tough and firm leader, to a mockery for allies in Ukraine.

(Read: EU tightens its belt before a possible gas cut by Russia)

Although the image of the president had always been controversial and transformed into memes, in recent months it has been taken to the extreme and has been distorted, even being compared to Adolf Hitler.

(He is interested in: Putin: Russia again denies the rumors about his health problems)

The Russian president who remains firm with his objective of controlling the territory of Ukraine, and for many with rebuilding what was the former Soviet Union, while from the West they confront him by “narrowing” the Russian economy with strong sanctions.

In Poland, the country that has received the most refugees since the beginning of the conflict, the social attack against the president has been on a large scale, reinforced by the dark past that Poland experienced after the invasion of Nazi Germany and the extermination of thousands of Poles. in the context of World War II.

For this reason, seeking to ridicule the image of the president, all kinds of movements have been promoted from Warsaw and other cities, to later be transferred to Ukraine’s allies and maintaining the firm mockery of Putin.

First, it was combining the face of the president with features of Hitler, then it was deforming and destroying Russian symbols and now, in Poland, the commercialization of toilet paper with the face of Putin has gone viral.

The movement seeks to imply the “place to which Putin belongs” and what the image of this president represents for various citizens of Europe, also alluding that he can only end up in one place.

Although this is not recent, it has become widespread after messages in favor of Ukraine, seeking an end to the war, and against the Putin regime took over all kinds of scenarios in Warsaw, from the streets to public events.

First it was months ago with posters, but now, the artistic display on walls and soccer stages went viralafter hundreds of murals in the streets and ‘typhoons’ in sports arenas against the president of Russia.

In Poland, more than four million Ukrainians have crossed the border seeking refuge; of them, 1.2 million people managed to find asylum, while more than 3 million are waiting for a response, for help or have simply already left the country for other objectives for their refuge such as Germany, France or the United Kingdom.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME

More world news

– Digital nomad visa: this way you can work remotely abroad

– Luz Raquel Padilla: the mother of an autistic child who was burned alive

– The Mexican genius girl who enters the university at the age of 9