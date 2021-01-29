Abortion is therefore prohibited in Poland or almost. But the historic movement to defend the right to voluntary termination of pregnancy (abortion) is not weakening. Yet the announcement on Wednesday of the publication in the Polish Official Journal of its restriction to only cases of rape and endangering the health of the mother could have meant its end. Its entry into force comes after the decision of the Constitutional Court on October 22 and its president Julia Przylebska, close to the xenophobic and ultra-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, which pleaded the right to life.

“Help his daughter, his friend, his sister, his patient will now be a crime. They declare war and want us to go back to the darkest hours for women’s rights. We will not bow to the almost final ban on abortion “, says Weronica, who lives in Warsaw. Indeed, since its publication any doctor having recourse to an abortion, following a serious or lethal malformation of the fetus faces up to three years in prison.

The endangerment of thousands of Polish women

The anger remains palpable since the publication of the judgment. Across the country and especially in the capital, protests are taking place daily despite bans on assembly and restrictions due to the pandemic. Day and night, gatherings are held in front of the Constitutional Court in Warsaw, one of the symbols of this law enacted in all discretion while it disrupts the lives and health of hundreds of thousands of women. “They tried to activate it without the public noticing. It is unacceptable. The Tribunal has fulfilled a legislative role to the detriment of Parliament and citizens. This movement, despite the restrictions linked to the health situation, remains strong and sustained. Because this fight is too important to let the Conservatives and the government decide for us ”, denounces Monika in Krakow.

If the police made numerous arrests, this Friday, thousands of people joined Warsaw. They responded to the call of one of the main movements, the “Women’s Strike”, at the origin of the historic gatherings in the autumn of hundreds of thousands of people in Gdansk, Katowice, Warsaw, Krakow…

Poles in favor of legalizing abortion

Every year, around 200,000 Polish women have to travel abroad to terminate their pregnancy. Less than 2,000 have been legally performed in the country and 98% of these abortions were specifically related to fetal malformation. Several voices within the PiS are proposing a referendum to defuse an increasingly political and anti-government protest. A study carried out in 2019 by IPSOS in Poland noted that 53% of those questioned were in favor of legalizing abortion until the twelfth week of pregnancy. Despite the weight of the Catholic Church, only 10% of those polled voted for greater restrictions.

For leftist MP Wanda Nowicka, committed to women’s rights in Poland, the government has “Not yet won its war against women”. In October, the decision of the Constitutional Court caused great discontent in Europe. Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic denounced a desire to “Eliminate the grounds for almost all legal abortions in Poland” and “violate human rights”. This law will be translated “In clandestine abortions or [pratiqués] abroad for those who can afford it, and in more suffering for others ”, she had concluded.