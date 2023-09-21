Poland | The prime minister announced the end of arms aid to Ukraine amid the election campaign, grain dispute and visa uproar

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s biggest supporters since the beginning of the Russian invasion. However, the question of the fate of imported Ukrainian grain has tightened the relationship between the neighboring countries. In Poland, the approaching parliamentary elections add to the rounds of politicians’ output.

Poland plans to stop sending weapons to Ukraine, said the Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday in a television interview on the Polsat News channel.

“We are no longer transferring weapons to Ukraine because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons,” Morawiecki said in response to a question about whether Poland would continue to support Ukraine despite the controversy surrounding the Ukrainian grain import ban. He added that the Polish army should quickly become one of the strongest land forces in Europe.

A German newspaper According to Der Spiegel it was unclear from the context of the interview whether Morawiecki really meant the complete cessation of arms deliveries to Poland.

Spokesperson for the Polish government To Piotr Mür clarified on Thursday that Poland will only deliver to Ukraine the ammunition and weapons aid that has been agreed upon in advance, reports the Polish state news agency PAP.

Change It is steep in the direction of Poland. For example, at the beginning of the year, Poland was pushing ahead with the delivery of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine.

Based on the statistics of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, Poland’s commitments for arms aid to Ukraine reached three billion euros in the period from January 24, 2022 to May 31, 2023. Thus, Poland was the fourth largest military supporter of Ukraine, right after the United States, Germany and Great Britain. Relative to the gross national product, Poland spent the most money on arms aid after the Baltic countries.

Poland has also received more Ukrainian refugees than any other country, which means more than one and a half million people.

Polish political researcher and non-fiction writer Marcin Zaborowski evaluate In the X service, i.e. the former Twitter, that the prime minister’s exit was poorly timed. According to him, in practice it is simply a matter of the fact that there is no more Soviet-era equipment left in Poland to send to Ukraine.

Many however, have interpreted that the prime minister’s comments about ending arms aid were specifically related to the grain dispute between Ukraine and Poland.

According to the news agency AFP, the Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine also published a press release on Thursday, stating that the Ministers of Agriculture of Ukraine and Poland will meet in the next few days to discuss issues of concern to both sides.

Ukraine and Poland became closer after the start of the Russian war of aggression, but the grain issue has weakened relations between the two countries. The European Commission announced last Friday that it will not extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain, which was set at the request of the surrounding EU countries.

Truck drivers queued for more than ten kilometers at the border checkpoint between Poland and Ukraine in April. Poland has continued the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain regardless of the decision of the European Commission.

However, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia ignored the Commission’s decision and announced that they would continue the import ban on their own. According to neighboring countries, cheap Ukrainian grain drove their own farmers into trouble.

Hungary has announced that it will impose a national import ban on a total of 24 Ukrainian agricultural products. Poland has also threatened that it might increase import bans on grain as well as other Ukrainian foodstuffs.

Tuesday at the UN General Assembly that started, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi set countries that turned “grain into a thriller” and thus opened the stage for Russia. “It is worrying to see how in Europe some show solidarity in political theatre,” he said.

Poland Zelenskyi’s words did not please. Prime Minister Morawiecki stated that he considers the exit unfair, says Polsat News.

Morawiecki said he wanted to remind President Zelensky that shortly after the major attack began, he traveled to Berlin, where he told the German government and society that the 5,000 helmets “must be some kind of joke.”

On Tuesday, Poland also invited the ambassador of Ukraine to speak to Zelensky because of his speech at the UN.

People celebrate the Independence Day of Ukraine in Warsaw. Since the start of the Russian invasion, millions of Ukrainians have arrived in Poland, of which more than 1.5 million sought asylum in the country.

in Poland parliamentary elections will be held on October 15, so foreign policy outcomes also involve a lot of domestic politics.

Morawiecki’s Law and Justice party has many supporters in the rural population, for whom the question of the fate of grain is central. In addition, the goal of the main governing party, the Law and Justice Party (PiS), is apparently to fish for the votes of the far-right Confederation Party with anti-Ukrainian comments.

Polish researcher Witold Sokała blamed the deterioration of relations between Poland and Ukraine, on the one hand, on the election games of the Law and Justice party, and on the other hand, the foreign policy incompetence of the Polish authorities. Polish onet.pl news site published an interview with Sokała, who works as a lecturer at the Jan Kochanowski University in Kielce, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sokała, the real wielder of power in Poland is the chairman of the PiS party Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who has previously also served as the country’s prime minister and deputy prime minister. And Kaczyński has never had any understanding of foreign policy, the researcher continues.

On the other hand, in terms of domestic politics, a stricter Ukrainian line can be useful during the elections. Sokała estimates that the goal is to appeal to the feelings of a marginal but stable anti-Ukraine population group. In this way, PiS can win over the deepest ranks of the right, who do not like Ukrainians for historical reasons or are afraid of economic competition.

Warsaw on Ukraine’s Independence Day in August.

Polish The main ruling party’s election campaign may also be affected by the visa scandal that flared up last week. Last week, the Polish media reported that Poland’s deputy foreign minister Piotr Wawrzyk too the dismissal at the end of August was due to abuses related to the distribution of Schengen visas.

According to local media, Wawrzyk created with his colleagues an illegal channelthrough which immigrants got from Asia and Africa to Europe and on to the United States.

Onet.pl web media based on the survey, a clear majority of Poles have heard about the visa crisis. Most of those who heard the commotion thought that the foreign minister would too Zbigniew Raun should separate.

What makes the situation particularly embarrassing is that the Law and Justice party has emphasized a strict immigration policy. The main governing party leads the most recent opinion polls by Politico magazine with 38 percent support. Next is the opposition coalition Koalicja Obywatelska (KO) with 29 percent support.