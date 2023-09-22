Poland | The President: The Prime Minister’s speech about ending arms aid to Ukraine has been misinterpreted

On Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland will no longer send weapons to Ukraine. According to President Andrzej Duda, the Prime Minister’s speeches were misinterpreted.

Polish president Andrzej Duda explained the Prime Minister on Thursday evening Mateusz Morawiecki talk that Poland was going to stop sending weapons to Ukraine.

According to Duda, Morawiecki’s comments had been misinterpreted, the news agency AFP reports. According to him, the statement was interpreted “in the worst possible way”.

On Wednesday, Morawiecki said, that Poland no longer transfers weapons to Ukraine“because we are now arming Poland with more modern weapons”.

Morawiecki’s statement was in response to a question about whether Poland would continue to support Ukraine despite the controversy surrounding the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain.

German newspaper Der Spiegel according to the context of the interview, it was unclear whether Morawiecki meant the complete cessation of arms deliveries to Poland. On Thursday, a spokesman for the Polish government Piotr Müller specified that Poland would deliver to Ukraine only the ammunition and weapons aid that has already been agreed upon.

However, Duda now explains the Prime Minister’s speeches differently.

“I think the prime minister meant that we will not send to Ukraine the new weaponry that we are buying for the modernization of the Polish army,” Duda said on Polish television channel TVN24, according to AFP.

When Poland receives new armaments from the United States and South Korea, the equipment currently in use by the Polish army can be sent elsewhere – perhaps even to Ukraine, Duda said.

Finland foreign minister Elina Valtonen (kok) evaluate To Yle on Thursday, that Poland will not stop arms aid to Ukraine “in any name completely”.

Valtonen said that he spoke with the Polish foreign minister on Thursday Zbigniew Raun with.

“In the end, he was very understanding about Ukraine’s position in this situation. I believe that Poland will continue to be a strong supporter of Ukraine,” Valtonen told Yle.

Valtonen does not expect a big change in Poland’s previous line of supporting Ukraine.

Ukraine and Poland have argued about the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain, and it has been speculated that the dispute was also behind Morawiecki’s speeches.

Ukraine and Poland have become closer since the start of the Russian war of aggression, and Poland has supported Ukraine in the war in many ways. In addition to arms aid and arms transit, Poland has, among other things, received a significant number of people who fled Ukraine.

However, the grain issue has weakened relations between the two countries. The European Commission announced last Friday that it will not extend the ban on the import of Ukrainian grain, which was set at the request of the surrounding EU countries.

Among other things, Poland stated that it will continue the import ban despite the Commission’s announcement. According to it, cheap Ukrainian grain drove the country’s own farmers into trouble.