Poland | The president plans to use his veto to prevent the new government's planned state media grants

The Polish Ministry of Culture said earlier this week that the management of the state-owned media has been fired. According to the ministry, the aim is to restore the neutrality of the public media.

Polish president Andrzej Duda announced on Saturday that he intended to use his veto to oust the country's new prime minister Donald Hardly state media grants planned by the government.

The president told the message service in X that he will submit his own bill regarding next year's budget.

The veto escalates the growing confrontation between Duda, an ally of the right-wing populists who previously ruled Poland, and Tusk's new pro-EU government.

To the budget According to Duda, the subsidies proposed for the state media in the related government bill would amount to three billion Polish zlotys, or more than 690 million euros. However, according to the president, it would not be possible to agree to grants.

“This cannot be agreed to because of the flagrant violation of the constitution and the principles of the democratic rule of law. Public media must first be repaired reliably and legally,” Duda wrote in X.

New the administration's minister of culture Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz dismissed the management of the state media this week, said Politico on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Culture said in a statement that the management of the state-owned media had been removed from their duties and that the aim is to restore the neutrality of the public media.

After the announcement, the broadcast of the state television channel TVP was interrupted and only its logo remained visible.

Polish the new government ended the eight-year rule of the right-wing populist Law and Justice party (PiS). Among other things, a news agency Bloomberg's according to Tusk has said that the state television company acted as the party's mouthpiece and vowed to rectify the situation soon after the elections.

Tusk is the former president of the European Council and former prime minister of Poland, who returned to office in mid-December.