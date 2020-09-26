Poland The Polish government, which has challenged the animal rights law, has rallied, the Conservative coalition continues

The government has a meager majority in the Polish parliament, but when voting on animal rights, the government front was torn apart.

Polish the right-wing government had earlier in September to break up a dispute over fur farming and ritual slaughter, but on Saturday government partners were told they had settled their disagreements.

The news agency AFP reported the creation of a new government agreement. With it, Poland’s largest Law and Justice Party (PiS) will continue to rule with the national conservative Solidarna Polska and the most liberal right-wing party Porozumien.

Free agreement, PiS would have faced two options: either a new election or a laborious continuation as a one-party minority government. Now the governing coalition now has a meager majority in parliament: 235 seats against the 225 seats.

“We have a stable government, a solid parliamentary majority and a program,” the prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on Saturday. The details of the agreement have not been specified in public.

According to the news agency AFP, it is unclear whether the influential party leader of PiS will take Jarosław Kaczyński become a member of the Board. Kaczyński, who co-founded the party with his twin brother Lech, is estimated to become deputy prime minister, which would be a snap and a kind of retaliation for the fierce Solidarna Polska.

Government crisis the animal rights law that caused it was Kaczyński’s favorite child. With the votes of PiS and the opposition, the Polish parliament passed a law banning, for a transitional period, the export of, among other things, fur farming and halal and kosher meat. The small parties in the government, for their part, voted against the government’s proposal.

The government front is also divided by, among other things, attitudes towards sexual and gender minorities and the European Union, which are particularly critical of Solidarna Polska in particular.

The Law and Justice Party and its partners have won several elections in Poland, and the party has had a desire to lead the country alone, albeit as a minority. Now, however, the party is under new pressure due to the economic problems caused by the coronavirus, Reuters reports. So support is needed.

According to Reuters, Saturday’s government deal is likely to ensure that the coalition continues as a majority government and can thus continue to control the media and reform the judiciary, among other things, which the opposition believes threatens the independence of the judiciary.