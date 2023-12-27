The previous Polish government filled the leadership positions of the public service media with its own people and turned them into government propaganda channels.

Poland will put its entire public service media into liquidation, says the country's new culture minister Bartłomiej Sienkiewicz. The measure applies to state television, radio and news agency PAP.

The previous Polish government filled the leadership positions of the public service media with its own people and turned them into government propaganda channels. Prime minister Donald Hardly the new government has tried to reform the state media, but the president Andrzej Duda has stalled companies.