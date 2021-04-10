Poland The Polish Foundation wants to restore a huge canteen building for SS soldiers near Auschwitz

On the outskirts of the death camp are buildings that do not fall under the jurisdiction of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum.

Polish the foundation hopes to renovate a huge canteen building where SS guards from Auschwitz-Birkenau, the most infamous death camp in Nazi Germany, ate and relaxed after the murder.

The purpose of the restoration would be to remind us of this gloomy history as well, says one of the project leaders Dagmar Kopijasz.

“They [SS-miehet] came here to sniff out food, relax, enjoy a drink, attend ceremonies, concerts and celebrations – and all this in the shadow of the monstrous crime of Auschwitz-Birkenau, ”says Kopijasz.

You are copying represents the FPMP Foundation, which aims to save buildings and objects from the outskirts of the actual Auschwitz-Birkenau camp site.

There is an official museum in the area of ​​the death camp itself, but there are important sites in the area for the history of the camp, at least not yet under protection.

SS building photographed in April 2021.­

Auschwitz-Birkenau is located in Poland, quite close to Krakow. Nazi German troops began building the camp in 1940.

Auschwitz-Birkenau was liberated by Red Army forces in January 1945. By then, more than a million people, most notably European Jews, had been murdered in the camp.

SS guards the canteen building was erected near the camp in March 1942. Its huge dining room could accommodate up to 4,000 people. After World War II, the building served as a grain depot for some time until it was abandoned and allowed to deteriorate.

“This building was at the center of SS men’s private lives,” Kopijasz says. “This was a place where they came to forget their job of killing people.”

One of the door bars in the SS building reads Kalte-Küche, or “cold store”.­

The Auschwitz Museum is sympathetic to the project.

“From a historical perspective, the former canteen building is interesting because it tells the social life of the camp staff,” a spokesman for the Auschwitz Museum Pawel Sawicki says.

Provided the rehabilitation project materializes, it could be part of a kind of “wall of shame”. It would list – possibly with pictures – all those in the SS who are known to have been involved in the Auschwitz-Birkenau assassination.

“We have reduced the image of the Nazis to a wild beast that just kills,” Kopijasz says. “But that’s not the whole truth.”

“There were also ordinary people – professors, merchants, neighbors – who committed these crimes. That is something we must not forget. ”