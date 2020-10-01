Poland The minister appointed his schoolmates to court, the top prosecutor was transferred to “investigate shoplifting” – a Warsaw judge tells HS about the fear that is constantly burning in the back of his head

The EU Commission is cracking down on the Polish government for the problems of the judiciary, but no one knows if anything will change.

Polish Tomek Trębicki is a father of forty. He is also a district court judge who has to consider the consequences of his work for his own life.

Trębicki knows what it means to be under political pressure from judges, as there have been many cases recently.

We will meet in Warsaw on Wednesday morning when Trębicki is on his way to work at the courthouse. Just the same day the EU the Commission is publishing the first rule of law report in its history, according to which the independence of the judiciary in Poland has been compromised.

No one yet knows if hardening is beneficial. Until now, the EU has been rather powerless in strengthening the rule of law in the Member States where it is being trampled upon.

Trębicki tells how the situation feels to the judge: There is a feeling in the back of the head all the time that something may be simmering. A case whose political connections are not even known may be reprehensible. The consequences can come immediately or even in two years.

“I have two small children and my wife is a housewife. Of course, I think I can lose my job, ”he says.

Trębicki knows that is exactly what politicians want him and other judges and prosecutors to think about. They are intimidated. That is why we need to talk about it.

Tomek Trębicki says that in Poland, a “too independent” judge or prosecutor easily gets into trouble.­

Sometimes things not only simmer in the back of the head, they flash to the eyes. That’s what happened in the spring when the Warsaw prosecutor Ewa Wrzosek began to investigate the holding of presidential elections in the midst of a pandemic. The election arrangement – the decision to vote by post two days before the election – was unconstitutional, according to Wrzosek.

More than 15 million euros of taxpayers’ money had time to return to the election arrangements, even though there was no proper legislation, Trębicki says.

On the same day that Wrzosek began the investigation, at noon the case was transferred to another prosecutor and in the afternoon the lawsuit was buried. Wrzosek heard about it from the media. He was then transferred to a disciplinary procedure drawn up by the Polish government, which could lead to, for example, criticizing government reforms.

Wrzosek heard about his own involvement in disciplinary proceedings on the radio. He says he doesn’t even know what he’s being accused of.

The fact that the prosecutor found the government to be acting unconstitutional was swept under the rug. Like Wrzosek, a large number of prosecutors and judges have been subjected to disciplinary proceedings without good reason.

There are many examples of persecution of prosecutors. It is obvious to judges and prosecutors what is happening in Poland. If one is “too independent,” one is observing. The mat can be pulled under the feet. Too independent and their families are threatened.

In accordance with the principle of justice, the independence of the judiciary is essential for the legal protection of citizens. In Poland, according to Trębick, that ideal has been abandoned.

How this is possible? Simply because politicians changed the system. The independence of the Polish judiciary began to weaken after the Minister of Justice Zbigniew Ziobro also took the position of Attorney General in 2016.

“The judiciary is a hierarchical system, like the military or the police,” Trębicki says. Commands flow from top to bottom.

The Minister of Justice has the status of Public Prosecutor in many other countries as well. But the problem, according to Trębick, in Poland is that the change in the system has been implemented abruptly without maintaining the balance of power, not as a result of long-term development or as a whole. On the contrary: the balance is shattered.

Western one of the cornerstones of democracy is the threefold division of power. This means that legislative, executive and judicial powers are separated. A balance between the three is also essential. None of the three should be able to exercise excessive power over the others.

In Poland, the legislature, ie politicians, has taken a nap from the judiciary. This has not been done simply by intimidating prosecutors and judges and suspending lawsuits.

Trębicki says there is a prosecutor in Warsaw who specializes in crimes and hate speech against sexual, gender and ethnic minorities.

“He was too independent. He launched an investigation against harassment of sexual minorities, but the investigation was moved away from him, out of Warsaw. ”

Interference in the functioning of the judiciary has a direct impact on how citizens get justice and whether they are equal before the law.

“The crime in Warsaw should definitely be dealt with in Warsaw.”

In addition, it is the duty of judges and prosecutors to make decisions based on their own discretion, he emphasizes.

Also the method of appointing judges has been changed so that power is concentrated in the Minister of Justice. A change has been made to the system, but it will also materialize in individual cases.

“Ziobro appointed his schoolmate as president of the Kraków Regional Court,” says Trębicki.

This, in turn, sent a subordinate prosecutor specializing in investigating organized crime hundreds of miles from Krakow to another mission, “to investigate shoplifting,” Ziobro says. Against the prosecutor’s own will.

“He was too independent.”

Excess independence, according to Trębick, means making decisions based on one’s own discretion that the Ministry of Justice does not want to happen, or speaking publicly in a critical tone about changes in the judicial system. According to Trębick, the selection of prosecutors and judges ignores the expertise brought by experience and the selection of lawyers loyal to the government.

Would he himself be elected to his post today?

“I’m not sure. My job is to convict only ordinary criminal cases. However, I probably wouldn’t come because I’m talking to you. ”

Following guidance from the upper hierarchy, Trębick says, will lead to faster career development and bonuses for prosecutors and judges.

“Bonuses are legal, but the way they are distributed is very vague and corrupt.”

According to Trębick, it is unclear how personally the Minister of Justice himself pulls the strings. However, the control is tangible and visible.

“He doesn’t intervene in every lawsuit, but for those who are interesting, yes.”

Last in The European Court of Justice blocked Ziobro from pushing through the pension reform of the Polish Supreme Court, which would have effectively replaced a third of the judges of the Supreme Court in one fell swoop.

Ziobro has previously served in Poland’s leading Law and Justice Party (PiS), but has seceded from it and now leads the right-wing Conservative United Poland party.

Now Ziobro is going through a power struggle within the Polish government, and in the second week of Poland the government was told be in danger of falling.

Last Saturday, the governing coalition announced that he would continue. The next turn isthat the real political leader of Poland, the chairman of the PiS party Jaroslaw Kaczysnki joins the government and takes the place of Deputy Prime Minister.

Government power relations and Ziobro’s position may change.