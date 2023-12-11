Tuesday, December 12, 2023
Poland | The fines imposed by the EU are unconstitutional, ruled the Polish Constitutional Court

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 11, 2023
Poland | The fines imposed by the EU are unconstitutional, ruled the Polish Constitutional Court

The Court of Justice of the European Union fined Poland last year for refusing to close the controversial Turow coal mine.

of the EU Court The fines imposed on Poland are against the constitution, the country's constitutional court ruled on Monday. It said the fines were “incompatible” with the Polish constitution.

The Court of Justice of the European Union fined Poland last year for refusing to close the controversial Turow coal mine. In the same year, Poland was ordered to pay fines for violations of the rule of law. The European Commission has considered the judicial reforms implemented in Poland to undermine the principle of legality.

According to critics, the Constitutional Court can be led by Poland's conservative government.

Poland has been ruled by the Law and Justice party since 2015, but the government is changing as a result of the autumn elections. In the elections, the pro-EU opposition won a majority in the Polish parliament.

