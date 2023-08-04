Friday, August 4, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Poland | The EU criticizes Poland’s law change, which is seen as targeting the opposition

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 4, 2023
in World Europe
0
Poland | The EU criticizes Poland’s law change, which is seen as targeting the opposition

Poland removed the passage that was the subject of EU criticism from the adopted law amendment, but the EU remains deeply concerned.

European Union said on Thursday that he was still deeply concerned About the change in the law in Polandwhich has been seen to be aimed at the Polish opposition, particularly the opposition leader Donald Tusk against.

In May, Poland appointed a committee whose stated goal was to investigate citizens who are under Russian influence. If passed, the bill could have prevented those found guilty from holding key public positions for ten years.

The EU initiated legal measures against Poland. Due to criticism, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda signed the bill Wednesday without that section.

#Poland #criticizes #Polands #law #change #targeting #opposition

See also  Lotus Emira V6 First Edition
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
How have Millionaires fared against clubs in Spain throughout history?

How have Millionaires fared against clubs in Spain throughout history?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result