Poland | The EU criticizes Poland’s law change, which is seen as targeting the opposition

Poland removed the passage that was the subject of EU criticism from the adopted law amendment, but the EU remains deeply concerned.

European Union said on Thursday that he was still deeply concerned About the change in the law in Polandwhich has been seen to be aimed at the Polish opposition, particularly the opposition leader Donald Tusk against.

In May, Poland appointed a committee whose stated goal was to investigate citizens who are under Russian influence. If passed, the bill could have prevented those found guilty from holding key public positions for ten years.

The EU initiated legal measures against Poland. Due to criticism, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda signed the bill Wednesday without that section.