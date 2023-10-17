Poland, the election results confirm: the pro-Europeans win

Law and Justice (Pis) gets more votes but loses. This is the verdict of the elections in Poland, where the governing party managed to confirm itself in first place, without however gathering enough votes to keep the sovereignist coalition in power.

The real winner is the pro-European Civic Coalition (KO) alliance led by former prime minister Donald Tusk,

which got 30.70 percent. Together with the centre-right alliance Terza Via (14.4%) and the social-democratic Sinistra (8.61%), it managed to aggregate 53.71 percent of the votes, enough to obtain the majority of the 460 seats in the parliament of Warsaw.

Prime Minister Morawiecki’s Pis, on the other hand, is isolated, despite remaining the first party with 35.38 percent of the preferences. The far right of the Confederation, the last of the parties to have exceeded the threshold with 7.16 percent, does not intend to ally itself with the government party.

A new phase therefore opens in relations with the European Union after the continuous tensions with Brussels during the eight years in which the Pis was in power, on issues ranging from justice reforms to freedom of the press up to the law on abortion , one of the most restrictive in Europe.