The European Commission is taking Poland to court because it does not recognize that European law takes precedence over Polish law. If one country puts its own law above that of the EU, it is no longer guaranteed that European rules will apply throughout the entire union, the committee fears. A conflict that has been dragging on for years flares up again.

On two occasions, the Polish Constitutional Tribunal ruled for a year and a half that the Polish constitution sometimes takes precedence over European law. This happened, for example, in July 2021, when the highest Polish court ordered that a ruling by the European Court of Justice be ignored. That would go against the Polish constitution, the Constitutional Tribunal found. Critics saw the action as a step by the government towards the exit of the EU.

Moreover, according to the committee, the highest Polish court is not independent. It would be on the leash of the Warsaw government, which has tightened its grip on the appointment of judges in recent years. That issue was also the subject of the July 2021 conflict: The European Court then turned against the introduction of a Polish disciplinary tribunal for Polish judges, because, according to the Court, judges could no longer do their job independently. See also Peru's Congress approves early elections to 2024 in the first round

Protracted quarrel

The conflict over the so-called primacy of European law is part of a longer-running row between Brussels and Warsaw over Poland’s approach to the rule of law. Due to the quarrel, Poland, for example, is still waiting for the tens of billions of euros from the European corona recovery fund to which the country is entitled.

The committee refuses to transfer it as long as the authority of the European court in Poland is not assured. The Polish government is therefore in the process of reversing some of the changes to the judiciary criticized by Brussels. She would like to be able to collect the money before the parliamentary elections next fall.

