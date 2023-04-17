Great discomfort has arisen in the European Union now that Poland, Hungary and now also Bulgaria are refusing to import Ukrainian grain because their own farmers are being disadvantaged.

The issue is not only about interests, but also about competences: in the EU, a member state cannot simply decide to stop importing a product if its own producers object. That is what the European Commission is about. There are exceptions, but then it must concern, for example, the protection of public health.

What's the case? After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, exporting grain via the Black Sea has become much more difficult. Grain is one of Ukraine's most important export products and important for the nutrition of millions of people in Africa and Asia. The European Union has therefore asked the member states bordering Ukraine to allow free passage for that grain, so that it reaches the markets in a different way. Import duties were lifted.

But due to transport problems and smart traders, much of that Ukrainian grain remains behind in those Eastern European transit countries. As a result, prices are falling and local farmers are seeing their profit margins evaporate. After weeks of protests, the Polish government decided last Saturday to at least temporarily block imports. Hungary followed the same day and now Bulgaria has also announced that it wants to set up such a blockade.

‘Protecting citizens’ interests’

The issue is particularly sensitive in Poland: that country is one of Ukraine’s main advocates within the EU and has also received by far the most refugees. “We are and will remain unconditional friends and supporters of Ukraine,” said Jaroslaw Kaczynski, chairman of the conservative governing party PiS. “But it is the job of any good government to protect the interests of its citizens.” There will be elections in Poland next autumn.

The European Commission has reacted fiercely: "Trade policy is the exclusive competence of the EU. Unilateral actions are not acceptable. Moreover, in difficult times it is crucial that all decisions within the EU are coordinated and aligned," a spokesperson said. The Commission had already released more than €50 million last month to support European farmers affected by Ukrainian grain. According to the Eastern European countries, that is not enough.

Other Member States show little understanding of the blockade. “It is remarkable that some of these countries always ask for more when it comes to sanctions and ammunition. But now that it affects them themselves, they are turning to Brussels and begging for financial support,” an EU diplomat told website Politics. Later on Monday, representatives of the Polish and Ukrainian governments would meet for talks.

