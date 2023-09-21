Three weeks before the Polish legislative elections, tension between Warsaw and kyiv unleashed by the agricultural products trade crisis is escalating. After Poland, together with Hungary and Slovakia, decided to unilaterally maintain the veto on Ukrainian grains and vegetables after the end of the restrictions agreed with the EU on September 15, disagreements between the until now faithful allies are increasing. This Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced in an interview that his country, one of the main suppliers of weapons to the invaded neighbor, will stop sending them to concentrate on modernizing its own arsenal.

The response from the head of the ultra-conservative Law and Justice (PiS) Government confirms that the crisis between both countries is spilling over beyond the commercial sphere. “We are not supplying any weapons to Ukraine, we are now arming Poland with the most modern weapons,” Morawiecki responded when asked if military and humanitarian support to the neighboring country was in question. According to the Polish agency PAP, the country now only makes previously agreed deliveries, including those that are the result of contracts signed with Ukraine, as specified by the Government spokesman, Piotr Müller.

Poland is the main logistics center for the distribution of military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine from other countries. Morawiecki assured that the military center located in the city of Rzeszow, in the southeast of the country, will continue to operate normally.

The Government spokesperson warned this week, however, that the temporary protection program for Ukrainian refugees expires in the coming months. And he left his renewal up in the air. “These regulations will simply expire next year,” the spokesperson said. Poland hosts around 1.3 million Ukrainians who have fled the war. After giving an exemplary welcome when the conflict broke out, the Government has been cutting aid to this group to try to respond to the increasingly numerous voices that questioned it.

The grain crisis erupted in April, after weeks of protests by Polish farmers. The countryside and rural areas represent an important source of votes for PiS, which on October 15 goes to the polls as a favorite in the polls, but without a sufficient majority to govern. Even further to the right, the ultra Confederation party has risen in the polls with a speech that objects to aid to Ukraine and may hold the key to the next Government in Warsaw. The increase in tension between the countries this week comes at a time in the electoral campaign in which PiS is cornered by a corruption scandal over the sale of some 250,000 Polish visas in countries in Asia and Africa.

Unilateral veto

Poland’s unilateral veto in April on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products, which were overwhelming the national market and driving down prices, was joined by other border countries, such as Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria. The European Union, which has the powers of the internal market, intervened by providing aid to farmers in these countries and an agreement to prevent the sale of these products in the affected countries, in exchange for continuing to allow transit through their territory. . This pact expired on September 15, when the Commission considered that the crisis was resolved.

Poland, Hungary and Slovakia announced, contrary to European legislation, that they would impose unilateral vetoes. Ukraine denounced these countries before the World Trade Organization (WTO) last Monday and threatened to ban Polish products, such as onions, tomatoes, cabbages and apples. Morawiecki warned that he will expand the list of banned Ukrainian products if kyiv escalates the conflict. Ukrainian diplomacy urged Poland to “put emotion aside” and adopt a “constructive” approach to this dispute.

The diplomatic clash has become more visible and profound in New York, where the UN General Assembly is being held this week. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated from the podium in his speech before world leaders on Tuesday that “some in Europe represent solidarity in a political theater, turning cereal into a thriller.” “They may seem to be playing their own roles, but they are helping to set the stage for the Moscow actor,” he added. The Polish Foreign Ministry urgently summoned the Ukrainian ambassador in Warsaw to protest these words.

In statements to Polish media in the same American city, the president, Andrzej Duda, He compared Ukraine to a drowning person and that puts the person who rescues her in danger. “A drowning person is extremely dangerous, they can pull down and drown the rescuer,” he said, adding: “We must act to protect ourselves from the harm that is being done to us, because if the drowning person… drowns us, then “We won’t be able to help her.”

Bratislava has reached an agreement through licenses with Ukraine this Thursday that would lead to the end of the veto on the entry of grain and Kiev’s complaint to the WTO, but this body has not received information about it. Ukraine has assured that its Minister of Agriculture has spoken with his Polish counterpart and that both have agreed to seek a solution to the dispute. “There is no one in Ukraine interested in creating problems for Polish farmers,” the Ukrainian ambassador in Warsaw, Vasyl Zvarych, told the state agency PAP.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.