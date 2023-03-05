The Firlej Sports and Leisure Center is a modest 13-room, en-suite municipal hostel on the shores of a lake in eastern Poland. At the end of February, when spring is still an ethereal promise, the succession of closed beach bars gives a ghostly character to the deserted beach. All in all, it is easy to imagine the comfort and peace they must have found in the hostel, full of neighbors willing to help, the refugees who arrived on the same dates in 2022, when the war had just broken out in their country. A year later, there are no more volunteers and the number of Ukrainians in this accommodation has dropped from 40 to 23 —11 women, 11 children and one man over 50—, who anguished wonder if they will have to start paying for their stay; a controversial legislative reform recently approved by the Polish government stipulates its payment as of March 1. Inna Lazarieva and her daughter Margerita are nervous: “Our plan B is to go back to Ukraine, but we are scared.”

Poland shelters approximately 1.3 million Ukrainian refugees, according to data from the Executive. The Polish welcome and solidarity have been “impressive”, according to Kevin Allen, UNHCR representative in the country. Poles and the Ukrainian migrant community opened the doors of their homes to them. Local authorities and civil society turned to providing immediate humanitarian aid and the central government, one of the most belligerent of the EU against Russia and one of the most supporters of unconditional support for Kiev, launched mechanisms to regularize new arrivals. and give them access to the health system, education, the labor market, and the same benefits that Polish citizens enjoy. “In my more than 20 years at UNHCR, this is the most incredible response I have ever seen,” Allen insists, after visiting Firlej and on his way to Lublin, a Polish city of nearly 350,000 people near western Ukraine.

Broadly speaking, the reception effort has been successful: one year later, 80% of adult refugees are in the job market and the vast majority are living on their own, according to the ultra-conservative Government of Law and Justice (PiS). Some 80,000 Ukrainians, however, are still staying in the country’s 3,615 public shelters. “One of the great challenges for this second year is for people who are not yet independent to become active at work and socially,” explains Pawel Szefernaker, Secretary of State responsible for Ukrainian refugees, in his Warsaw office. That is the goal, he says, of the measure that from this week demand payment from 40 zlotys per day (8.5 euros per day, 255 per month) when they exceed 120 days of accommodation, and up to 60 zlotys from 180 days, from May 1.

This political leader claims to rely on expert opinions when defending that “it is not good for migrants to receive permanent financial aid from the Government. It is not a question of money, but of being active in the long term. But many people are not going to have to pay [por las excepciones a la norma]. According to the evaluations that we are carrying out, half have entered the labor market and are going to pay”. One of those specialists that he mentions is Maciej Duszczyk, a migration expert from the University of Warsaw, who explains another key reason that explains this controversial measure: “There is a problem and that is that more and more Poles are saying that they are being treated worse than the Ukrainians. Poles cannot ask the government to put them up in hotels if they are left homeless. It is a question, therefore, of avoiding that the humblest citizens have a feeling of grievance with respect to the recently arrived Ukrainians.

Irina Saranska, bottom left, with other residents in the kitchen of the Dom Uchodzcy Lublin hostel, run by the Lena Grochowska foundation, on February 27 in Lublin. Gloria Rodriguez-Pina

The director of the Firlej reception center, Damian Lewtak, is precisely an example of those who maintain that Ukrainians are treated better and recognizes that there is beginning to be fatigue in reception, fueled by inflation and the energy crisis. “It’s like when you have guests at home: it’s fine for a few days, but after a month, they’re annoying,” he illustrates. “The new norm calms down a bit,” says Lewtak. “There is always a feeling of fatigue in society after a reception like this, but polls say that 80% of citizens continue to support the help given to Ukrainians,” says Secretary of State Szefernaker, who defends: “These types of opinions also have a right to emerge.”

Exceptions to the rule

To avoid stigmatizing a particularly vulnerable group, made up of 90% women and children, the text of the legislative reform includes many exceptions. Older people, minors, pregnant women, those with more than three dependent children (or a baby under one year of age) and people with disabilities will not have to pay. It also states that those who are in a special situation will be exempt, but it is not clear who falls into that category. Applications are processed by local government social services, and experts such as lawyer Julian Hofman warn that “different officials may make different decisions.”

In Firlej, only two women have found employment, working as cleaners in a neighboring town, and they are the ones who will surely have to pay. The others have requested to be exempt from payment, while they anxiously await the summer, when the beach bars and ice cream parlors reopen and hands are needed in the countryside. “The law only says that while evaluating the petitions, the official must treat them humanely,” explains Hofman in the boardroom of the Rule of Law Institute in Lublin, and regrets that the text does not detail whether they should take into account that they have house in Ukraine or not; savings or nothing saved; work or other variables. “There is nervousness. Nobody knows anything, except that it starts on March 1”, says the lawyer.

Inna Lazarieva, 50, and her daughter Margerita, 19, hope to be exempt, but until they find out, they live with that added stress. Her mother is sick with cancer and her daughter is studying journalism at a distance. They have no income or employment. In tracksuits and slippers at home, they explain that life in Firlej is boring, with nothing to do, but the prospect of returning to the Ukrainian city of Mikolaiv, where they come from, is clearly worse. The Secretary of State insists that no one is going to be homeless, but he does not clarify what will happen to those who have to pay and do not. Migration expert Duszczyk suggests sending them to places in worse conditions.

Victoria Z., a Ukrainian refugee, at an UNHCR refugee care center in Warsaw, on March 2.

Victoria Z., 44, who went from a comfortable life in Kiev with her two daughters in private schools to a small room in the hostel where she lives in Warsaw, is upset with the reform and says they do not enjoy any luxury. In perfect Spanish, which she is fluent in as well as English, she reminds them that they are not migrants, but war refugees, and that they are contributing enormously to the Polish economy. “I want to work, I am not here looking for possibilities to live for free. But I want a decent job, ”she declares. Finding a job commensurate with their qualifications and caring for children, who are not of school age, are some of the challenges many Ukrainian women face.

alternative exits

UNHCR’s Allen is cautious about the new rule. “We have to watch and see how it plays out,” he adds: “We are pleased that the government has introduced exceptions.” Krzysztof Zuk, mayor of Lublin, where there are “three hotels full of women and children” from Ukraine, said in a break during the inauguration of the Baobab, a center for the integration of refugees, that “the norm is not good and it will not be effective”. Anna Dabrowska, president of the NGO Homo Faber, responsible for the brand new center, also strongly rejects the law. “Most of the people in the shelters cannot get out by themselves, they need help. The effort has to be to get them out,” she says. Dabrowska adds another challenge to the previous ones: finding affordable housing.

In Lublin, the Stowarzyszenia Centrum Wolontariatu (Association of Volunteer Centres) runs an affordable multi-family housing scheme. In the opinion of Justyna Orlowska, coordinator of the organization, “even a partial commitment activates people, who begin to look for work and integrate more quickly into society.” “When people pay their own bills, they feel like they have control over their lives,” she says. “But it has to be done at the right speed.”

No one doubts that life in a long-term collective center is undesirable. The question is how to promote emancipation without penalizing those who flee the war. Irina Saranska, 63, who lived through the siege of Mariupol in a shelter with the Azov battalion, lives in the Dom Uchodzcy Lublin, one of the five accommodations that the Lena Grochowska Foundation has in the country. 100 people reside in this former clinic, who, with large exceptions, have paid for their food and basic necessities since February 1, but have a guaranteed roof and constant help to learn Polish and enter the job market. The rooms are filled with bunk beds and accommodate up to 10 people. In the kitchen there are nine fridges, three ceramic hobs, two ovens, two dishwashers and, according to Saranska, “a lot of patience and flexibility to avoid conflicts”. “We are a big family,” she says, smiling.

In the public center of Firlej, surrounded by bare trees without a hint of greenery, the Lazarievas are in low spirits. They stayed in this village of wooden houses to be close to the border. While they wait nervously for them to tell them if they have to pay, the daughter reflects, with a sad air: “Perhaps the law has been reformed due to the change in society”, in reference to the growing resistance she observes among Poles to unlimited acceptance. to the Ukrainians.

