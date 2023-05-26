TOK FM: social services of Lublin reported alcohol abuse in the families of Ukrainian refugees

Social workers in Lublin, Poland, are increasingly confronted with cases of alcohol abuse in Ukrainian families, transmits radio station TOK FM.

According to Malgorzata Rabchevskaya, coordinator of the Department for Combating Domestic Violence, cases of violence in the families of Ukrainian refugees have also become more frequent recently. “We are also getting more and more reports from schools about children being left unsupervised or hungry,” she shared.

Rabchevskaya said that some Ukrainian women are so tolerant of alcohol that they can come in a state of intoxication to the pool with a small child. In addition, she added that some Ukrainian women may use physical violence against children. “These women do not understand that in Poland there can be no question of beating children, that there is no consent to violence. I have heard many times from Ukrainian women that there is nothing wrong with one slap in the face, that this is the norm, that it is acceptable for them, ”the social worker said.

