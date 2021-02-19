Schedule: What time to see Poland – Spain?

Poland and Spain will meet this Friday, February 19 in this meeting of the matchday 5 of EuroBasket 2022 qualifier. The match will start at 20:30 hours and will be played in the Gliwice Arena in Gliwice (Poland).

Television: How to watch Poland – Spain on TV and online?

Be mad will issue the Poland vs Spain live with the narration of his regular communicators, José Antonio Luque and José Miguel Antúnez. It can be followed live the meeting, which begins at 20:30 hours, through Be Mad, MiTele and the Sports Cuatro app.

Poland – Spain, live online at AS.com

In AS you can also follow Poland vs Spain. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.