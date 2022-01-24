After losing to Norway, the Hispanics want to recover their best version and close their classification to the European semifinals. Scoring, they would have it insured. In the global calculation, a key day in which Norway and Sweden will also face each other.

Schedule: When is Poland – Spain of the European Handball?

The Poland – Spain of the second phase of the European Handball will be played this tuesday 25 January from 15:30 at the Zimny ​​Stadio Ondrej Nepela in Bratislava (Slovakia).

Television: How to watch Poland – Spain in the European Handball Championship?

The Poland – Spain of this second round of the European Handball Championship can be followed live on television through Telesport with narration by Paco Caro and comments by Alberto Urdiales.

Internet: Where to follow the Poland – Spain of the European Handball?

In AS you can also follow the Poland – Spain of the European Handball Championship. With us you will have the best minute by minute of the match, the best images, the videos with the goals and the most spectacular plays as well like the chronicle and the statements of the protagonists just after the match.