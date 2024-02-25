Sikorski made a return to Polish politics with the new government.

Russian UN ambassador transcribed the speech point by point Radoslaw Sikorski is the foreign minister in Poland's new government, which came to power after the Law and Justice party (PiS) lost the elections last fall to the pro-EU coalition.

Sikorski is a long-term foreign politician who was already foreign minister in previous years Donald Hardly in boards in 2007–2014.

When Tusk now returned to power, Sikorski moved again as foreign minister from the position of MEP from Brussels.

Law and the right party's loss was an exception in the winning streak of Europe's right-wing populists in recent years. Sikorski is now in the government rebuilding relations with the European Union, which weakened during PiS's rule due to, among other things, various violations of the rule of law.

After Russia attacked Ukraine, relations had time to improve a little, when Poland took in Ukrainian refugees and was on the same front as the rest of the EU in, for example, sanctions policy, unlike, for example, Hungary.

Still, the EU kept the 140 billion euros meant for Poland EU subsidies frozen until last week, and is releasing them only now that the new government has begun to repair the marks of its predecessor.

Foreign ministers Carl Bildt, Alexander Stubb and Radosław Sikorski gathered for a Christmas mulled wine to hear questions from the public at the Tuomaa market in Helsinki in 2009.

Sikorski, 61, i.e. his youth in Poland under Soviet rule. Western radio stations were listened to in his home, based on which Sikorski has said that he realized early on that there was an obvious contradiction between what he heard at home and what was told at school.

Sikorski was active in the anti-communist Solidarity movement born in Poland in 1980. In 1981, he went to work in Britain and received political asylum there when martial law was declared in Poland at the end of the same year.

Sikorski was able to study at the prestigious University of Oxford, where he was later accepted as a member of the Bullingdon Club, a private association for male students only.

Its members have included numerous future members of the British elite, including former prime ministers Boris Johnson and David Cameronof which Johnson's Sikorski in particular knows well.

Sikorski told In an interview with the BBC last fall, that even then he noticed the first signs of Britain's departure from the EU, i.e. Brexit, which manifested itself in the great anti-EU of future conservative politicians.

He says that he was later afraid that the exit from the EU could happen in the same way in Poland as well: a small “sect” of the ruling party would semi-accidentally lead the country down a path that would lead to exit.

Sikorski worked as a journalist at the end of the 1980s, for example, in the British newspapers The Spectator and The Observer. He returned to Poland after the Communist Party lost power and switched from journalism to politics. In 1992, he became a minister for the first time, when he was appointed deputy defense minister at the age of 29.

Anne Applebaum in London in 2017.

Sikorski has been married to an American journalist-writer since 1992 Anne Applebaum with. Applebaum describes in his book published in 2020 Twilight of democracy among other things, how many of the couple's Polish friends turned from the liberalism of the 1990s twenty years later to supporters of the right-wing populist rulers.

Sikorski has served as Minister of Defense and Foreign Affairs in several Polish governments. Before the EU Parliament, he served as the Speaker of the Polish Parliament, but had to resign due to the wiretapping scandal that rocked Poland.

Sikorski was not a candidate in the 2015 elections, where Law and Justice won the majority. In 2019, he was elected to the EU Parliament.