Warsaw (AFP)

Poland on Tuesday signed a final agreement with US company Boeing to buy 96 Apache attack helicopters, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said. Poland has accelerated the modernisation of its armed forces following the Ukraine crisis in 2022. The minister said it was a “historic purchase… of 96 ultra-modern Apache attack and combat helicopters.”

“The AH-64E Apache,” he said, adding that the deal was worth “$10 billion,” or 9.14 billion euros. The deal is the latest in a string of contracts Poland has signed with the United States in recent days. Warsaw announced a deal on Friday to buy hundreds of AIM-120C AMRAAM missiles, and on Monday it announced a contract to produce 48 American-designed Patriot missile launchers. As a neighbor and staunch supporter of Ukraine, Poland will this year devote more than 4 percent of its gross domestic product to defense, an amount of about $33 billion, double the 2 percent requested by NATO.