There Poland, a member of NATO, has accused neighboring Belarus, an ally of Moscow in the conflict in Ukraine, of organizing the passage of refugees into Polish territory and Warsaw plans to send another thousand soldiers to the border. “We need a lot more forces at the border,” said Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik, according to Pap news agency.

According to the Polish Border Police, On Saturday 160 migrants tried to cross the border between Belarus and Poland and on Sunday 147 tried to do so. For the commander of the border guard, Tomasz Praga, the numbers are significantly higher this year than in 2022. Prague has denounced what he considers part of a hybrid war of Belarus against Poland. “It would not be possible without the involvement of the Belarusian authorities,” he said.

There are also frequent cases of attacks on Polish agents and soldiers by refugees. To date, 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers have already been deployed on the Polish border with Belarus. 500 policemen will be added. The Polish army has already moved more troops east for the Wagner ‘alarm’ in Belarus. From here migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Algeria and other countries are trying to reach Poland and thus the EU.