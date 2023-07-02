Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun

With the Wagner group reportedly settling in Belarus, Poland is preparing to arm itself against the mercenaries. Several thousand armed forces are supposed to secure the border.

Warsaw – After the failed Wagner revolt in Russia, the mercenaries are to follow their boss Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile in Belarus. While little is known about Prigozhin’s whereabouts, the wagner-Mercenaries to have already arrived in Belarus. Ruler Alexander Lukashenko promised the militia former military bases – several camps are said to have already been set up. One of them is located around 200 kilometers from Ukraine.

It is a development that is also causing concern in Poland. In Warsaw, a decision was therefore made to relocate hundreds of police officers to Poland’s eastern border. Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski announced on Sunday that the 500 armed forces, including members of the anti-terrorist unit, should reinforce the 5,000 border guards and 2,000 soldiers currently stationed at the border Twitter with.

Thousands of Wagner fighters in Belarus: Poland wants to strengthen the border

Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is responsible for security, recently announced that the number of uniformed forces would be increased and border fortifications strengthened.

According to Kaczynski, Poland has information that up to 8,000 Wagner fighters could find accommodation in Belarus. The EU and Nato-Member Poland shares a 418-kilometer border with Belarus. Since the beginning of Ukraine War Poland – like Germany – has always been a big supporter of the Ukraine and supported Kiev with arms deliveries and took in thousands of refugees. The Polish government also wants to hand over fighter jets from old GDR stocks to the war-torn country.

As early as November 2022, Polish soldiers erected a barbed wire fence along the border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Now the protection along the Polish-Belarusian border is to be strengthened. © Attila Husejnow/Imago

Exile in Belarus: Mercenaries are said to have followed Wagner boss Prigozhin

The head of the mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had meanwhile occupied the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don last weekend and then had his fighters march towards Moscow. Around 200 kilometers from the Russian capital, he surprisingly announced his withdrawal.

Belarusian head of state Lukashenko mediated in the conflict, while Prigozhin and his mercenaries were guaranteed impunity by Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. According to official information, the Wagner boss – like most of his mercenaries – has already arrived in Belarus. The situation is being observed internationally and it is assumed that Prigozhin will soon fall victim to a contract killing. (nak/dpa)