Polish authorities have seized 44 liters of liquid cocaine valued at about 7.5 million zlotys ($1.85 million) that was hidden in boxes of wine, the Border Guard reported this Tuesday.

Agents from the Maritime Border Guard Unit in the northern port city of Gdansk have collaborated with Czech customs officials to seize the drug in the Lublin regionin southern Poland.

«The shipment, which contained branded wine along with hidden liquid cocaine“, was initially loaded onto a container ship in a Panamanian seaport,” said a statement from the Border Guard.

And he added: «The shipment had to reach Poland through a route that passed through one of the European seaports and a customs point in Ostrava (Czech Republic).”









Three men have been arrested in connection with the investigation and further arrests are possible, according to the Border Guard.