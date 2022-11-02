Polish authorities seized a recreation center near Warsaw from the Russian embassy

The Polish authorities seized a recreation center from the Russian embassy. This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Climate and Environment of the Republic of Edward Syarka, reports TASS.

It is specified that the facility, located in the Jablonna forestry near Warsaw, has been rented by the Russian diplomatic mission since the 1980s. Employees of the State Forestry seized and took under protection the property, an inventory and a technical assessment of the objects are now being carried out.

Sarka noted that later “new options for the use of this territory will be proposed.”

On March 2, the Polish Foreign Ministry announced the start of the process of seizing Russian real estate in the country. In particular, this will affect the school building at the Russian embassy. Another building was previously occupied by Russian diplomats but is now unoccupied and in need of repair. According to the department, the two properties that will be seized in the first place are in the possession of Russia illegally.

In April, in Warsaw, local authorities occupied a building that is Russian diplomatic property. According to Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev, Moscow demanded to release him.