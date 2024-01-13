The Polish Armed Forces scrambled military aircraft due to Russian aviation activity

The operational command of the Polish Armed Forces said it scrambled the country's and allied military aircraft due to the activity of Russian aviation. About this department reported on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The publication says that the increased activity of Russian aviation is associated with “the intention to strike at the territory of Ukraine.” It notes that all necessary procedures have been launched to ensure the safety of Polish airspace.

The operational command added that due to aviation activity, noise levels may increase, especially in the south-eastern part of the country.

On December 29, Warsaw scrambled aircraft to intercept an unidentified flying object (UFO) that violated airspace from Ukraine. As the commander of the armed forces of the republic, General Maciej Klish, stated, the planes were supposed to shoot down the missile, but the time it was in the country and the nature of the maneuver made this impossible. At the same time, the Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, Wieslaw Kukula, stated that the missile was Russian, although the military did not provide any evidence. According to him, the object lingered in Polish airspace for three minutes, having managed to fly 40 kilometers.

The publication Myśl Polska recommended that the country's government contact clairvoyants about the rocket, since the authorities do not have the knowledge to answer questions about the origin of the object. The author of the note also pointed out the “complete surrealism” happening in Poland and the perception of the world by the majority of residents through propaganda, and not through facts.