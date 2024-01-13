The Polish Armed Forces scrambled planes due to the activity of Russian long-range aviation

The operational command of the Armed Forces (AF) of Poland announced the takeoff of military aircraft of the country and its allies. Warsaw's concern was caused by the increased activity of Russian aviation.

Poland associates the activity of Russian aviation with “the intention to strike the territory of Ukraine.” The Polish military indicated that all necessary procedures have been launched to ensure the safety of the republic’s airspace. The command also warned that the flights into the sky could be associated with increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of Poland.

The situation commented Deputy Press Secretary of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, Major Ewa Zlotnicka. According to her, this is happening more and more often.

As a standard (…) when Russian long-range aviation carries out air strikes on Ukraine, the Polish Armed Forces act in such a way as to eliminate possible threats that may arise for our country

Eva Zlotnitskaya Deputy Press Secretary of the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces

Poland accused Russia of violating airspace

On December 29, Warsaw scrambled aircraft to intercept an unidentified flying object that violated airspace from Ukraine. It later turned out that it was a missile that failed to be shot down. The Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Armed Forces, Wieslaw Kukula, said that the missile was Russian, but did not provide evidence. The military officer clarified that the object lingered in the republic’s airspace for three minutes, having managed to fly 40 kilometers.

Polish President Andrzej Duda convened a meeting at the headquarters of the National Security Bureau in connection with the incident, and all forces were put on alert. The Polish leader also discussed the incident with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. At the same time, the Secretary General assured that the alliance expresses solidarity with a valuable partner and remains vigilant.

The Polish general urged not to downplay the danger of what happened

Polish Army General Leon Komornicki notedthat this was a deliberate move on Russia's part that should not be underestimated. He also doubted the accident. The military man sharply criticized the insufficient, in his opinion, reaction to the missile incident. “There is a complete lack of a sober, soldierly look and assessment of the situation,” he said.