The Polish Armed Forces scrambled military aircraft due to the activity of Russian long-range aviation

Poland on Tuesday, January 23, scrambled its planes, announcing the activity of Russian long-range aviation. In addition to its own air forces, allied aviation has also been activated, added the Operational Command of the Polish Army.

“We inform you that there is intense activity by long-range aviation of the Russian Federation, which is associated with the intention to strike at the territory of Ukraine. All necessary procedures have been launched to ensure the safety of Polish airspace, and the situation is constantly monitored. We warn that Polish and allied aircraft have been activated, which may lead to increased noise levels, especially in the south-eastern part of the country,” the command noted.

Photo: Kacper Pempel / Reuters

About three hours after the announcement of the scrambled aircraft, the Polish military leadership announced about the termination of this operation “due to a decrease in the threat level.” The planes have returned to their bases, the Polish army continues to monitor the situation in Ukraine and “remain ready to ensure the security of Polish airspace,” the command added.

Warsaw is worried about missile attacks on Ukraine

Poland's actions were likely caused by further attacks on targets in Ukraine. On Tuesday morning, explosions occurred in Kyiv, Kharkov and other cities. It was clarified that the Russian Armed Forces, among other things, launched Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles. Also reportedthat the missiles were launched from six departing Tu-95MS and four Tu-22M3 strategic bombers.

Poland scrambles planes because of Russian aviation for the second time since the beginning of the year

Earlier in January, the Polish Armed Forces already scrambled their own and allied military aircraft, and on the ground they put air defense forces on alert. The reason was also given as the activity of Russian long-range aviation and its readiness to strike the territory of Ukraine.

The Polish Army later announced a halt to this operation and its forces returned to standard operating activities.

At the end of December, Poland announced that a Russian missile had entered its airspace. After this, President Andrzej Duda convened an emergency meeting with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense. Nearly 500 Polish troops went out to search for the wreckage, but it never yielded any results.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Russia's charge d'affaires in Poland, Andrei Ordash, then said that the Russian Federation refuses to give an explanation about the missile incident until it receives concrete evidence. He recalled that they tried to blame Russia for a similar incident in November 2022, when a rocket fell on Polish territory. It later turned out that it was a missile from the Ukrainian air defense systems.

The day before, the new Polish Prime Minister visited Kyiv

On January 22, newly appointed Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk arrived on a visit to Kyiv. As a result, the parties agreed to create joint defense-industrial enterprises in the two countries. Ukraine and Poland also approved a new form of cooperation, according to which Kyiv will purchase weapons from Warsaw on credit.