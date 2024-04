The Polish government has joined the chorus of European nations that are warning of a possible war between Russia and NATO, the Western military alliance. But who is right: the West or Russia? And what is the real possibility of war?

This week's Assunto Capital program will deal with international politics and geopolitics. In this context of global tension, the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is making efforts to facilitate a visit by dictator Vladimir Putin to Brazil at the end of the year. Doing so risks violating an international treaty, as Putin is considered a war criminal.

This week's guest to debate these topics is risk analyst and geopolitical specialist Ricardo Fernandes Silva, from the consultancy ARP Risk.

Assunto Capital is a videocast broadcast live from Brasília, where journalists from Gazeta do Povo talk in a relaxed way with parliamentarians, members of the Executive and analysts about the hottest political topics of the week.