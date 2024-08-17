Polish Interior Minister Siemoniak: Kyiv Failed to Convince Allies to Allow Strikes on Russia

Ukraine failed to convince Western allies to allow the weapons they provided to be used to strike Russia after the attack on the Kursk region, Polish Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak said in an interview Reuters.

According to him, the attack on the Russian region will not affect the position of Kyiv’s partners on this issue. Semonyak emphasized that the West still opposes escalation.

Earlier it became known that the US ignored the UK’s request regarding their position on the strikes of long-range Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russian territory. It was reported that the British side was ready to allow Ukraine to use weapons for such purposes, but wanted to know the opinion of its allies and get approval from Washington. However, the request “got stuck in the system” and has remained unanswered for more than a month.