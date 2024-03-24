Ministry of Defense of Poland: the airspace of the republic was violated by a Russian missile

Polish airspace was violated by a cruise missile “launched by Russian long-range aviation.” The Republic's Ministry of Defense announced this on social networks. X (formerly Twitter).

According to the department, on the night of Sunday, March 24, at 4:23 local time (6:23 Moscow time), a missile was detected near the city of Ocerdów near the border with Ukraine. In total, the object stayed on Polish territory for 39 seconds.

“It was observed by military radar systems throughout the flight. Today, all necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been launched,” the ministry said, adding that, in particular, Polish and allied aviation was activated.

Earlier it became known that the command of the Polish Armed Forces took off the F-16 fighter. Previously, Warsaw scrambled planes due to Russian aviation on March 21 – then the agency warned citizens about a possible increase in noise levels.