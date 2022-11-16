Deaths were recorded in a Polish city on the border with Ukraine; Russia denies attacking the region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland said this Tuesday (15.nov.2022) a Russian-made missile hit the city of Prezewodóv, located about 6 km from the border with Ukraine (see the map below).

Two Polish people were killed, according to the government statement. Poland also reported that the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Zbigniew Rau, summoned the Russian ambassador and demanded detailed and immediate explanations of the case, but does not directly accuse Russia.

While Poland has not made a direct accusation, Russia has denied attacking Polish territory. On its Telegram channel, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “The statements by the Polish media and official authorities about an alleged Russian missile crash near the town of Przewodow are an intentional provocation that seeks to escalate the situation.”

The US, through a Pentagon spokesman, said it could not confirm that the missile that hit the region was Russian, but that it was investigating the situation. Later, at 9:03 pm, US President Joe Biden posted a photo on his Twitter profile.

Biden said he had spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda and offered his full support for investigations into the blast that left two dead. He also wrote that he will remain in contact with Poles to determine the most appropriate steps to take.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for the deaths of two Poles. On his Telegram channel, he said he had “warned a long time ago” that Russian missiles would hit Poland.

“How many times has Ukraine said that the terrorist state will not be limited to our country? The more Russia feels unpunished, the more threats we will have against everyone within range of Russian missiles.”he wrote.

Zelensky also mentions that Poland is a territory of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) and asks that some action be taken. The Ukrainian president mentions NATO for a reason: an attack directed at one member of the group can be considered an attack on the whole – it is the principle of Article 5 (read more herein English) of the entity.