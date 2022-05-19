WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland will help Sweden and Finland if they are attacked before joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) western military alliance, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. .

“I consider the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO as an important sign of strengthening security in Europe,” he said during a conference.

“I want to make it clear that in the event of an attack on Sweden or Finland during their accession, Poland will come to their aid.”

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday, a decision spurred on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and kicking off an accession process that is expected to take just a few weeks.

(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)