Polish President Andrzej Duda at an event in Warsaw on Tuesday | Photo: EFE/EPA/RADEK PIETRUSZKA

Poland’s Ministry of Defense released an official statement on Tuesday in which it said helicopters from Belarus had violated its airspace.

According to information released by the folder, the helicopters of the country commanded by the dictator Alexander Lukashenko crossed the border and penetrated Polish airspace during a training near the border between the two countries.

The violation of Polish airspace was confirmed after an analysis by the commanders and heads of service.

According to information presented at a meeting of the National Security and Defense Affairs Committee of Poland, the helicopters from Belarus carried out the crossing in the area of ​​Białowieża, a village located in northeastern Poland, at a very low altitude, making it difficult to detection by Polish radar systems. According to the statement, Belarus had previously informed the Polish side about the training in question.

After the incident, as a response measure, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak ordered the deployment of combat helicopters and additional military forces to the border. The statement released on Tuesday mentions that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) was notified of the incident.

Furthermore, also as part of the actions taken in response to the breach, Belarus’ chargé d’affaires in the country will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland to provide clarification on the incident. Poland pointed out that Russia and Belarus have recently stepped up hybrid activities against the country, which may have contributed to the incident.

The Polish authorities also called for “responsible disclosure” of comments on information about the violation, given that the potential use of this information by the “Russian and Belarusian regimes” could lead to possible further provocations by these two countries.