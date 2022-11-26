Saudi Arabia forgives Poland
Saudi Arabia had several chances to tie the game against Poland. However, the Saudis have forgiven Poland by missing very clear chances in a second half in which they are dominating.
Poland have also missed two very clear chances. The “White Eagles” have reached the Arab goal a few times in the second half, but in all of them they have generated dangerous chances.
#Poland #Saudi #Arabia #World #Cup #Qatar #live #Lewandowski #doubles #advantage #Poles #goal #World #Cup
Leave a Reply