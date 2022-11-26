Poland Saudi Arabia streaming and live TV: where to see the Qatar 2022 World Cup match

Today, Saturday 26 November 2022, at 14.00 Poland and Saudi Arabia take the field in Qatar for the second day of the group stage (group C) of the 2022 World Cup. This is the 22nd edition of the prestigious tournament: the first soccer World Cup scheduled in the winter season and the last to welcome 32 teams (they will become 48 in 2026). Where to see Poland Saudi Arabia on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The match between Poland and Saudi Arabia will be broadcast live exclusively in the clear (free of charge) on Rai 1 with kick-off set for 2 pm today, Saturday 26 November 2022. Ample pre and post match forecast. We also remind you that all 64 races of the World Championship Fifa of Qatar 2022 will be visible in the clear: 28 on Rai 1, the others on Rai 2, Rai 3 or Rai Sport.

Poland Saudi Arabia live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow Poland Saudi Arabia in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.

THE WORLD CUP CALENDAR; WHERE TO SEE ALL THE MATCHES

Formations

We have seen where to see Poland Saudi Arabia on TV and live streaming, a match in the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but what are the probable formations of the two national teams? Here they are:

POLAND (3-4-2-1): Szczesny; Bereszynski, Glik, Kiwior; Cash, Krychowiak, Zielinski, Zalewski; S. Szymanski, Kaminski; Lewandowski.

SAUDI ARABIA (4-2-3-1): Al Owais; Abdulhamid, Al Tambakti, Al-Bolealhi, Al-Burayk; Al Malki, Kanno; Al-Buraikan, Al-Abed, S. Al-Dawsari; Al-Shehri.

Groups

But what are the groups of the Qatar 2022 World Cup? Here they are: