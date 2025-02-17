Poland does not want to be a secondary actor in Talgo. The Polish Fund for Capital Develop … the future ». These statements arrive after last Friday the purchase of 29.7% of the trains manufacturer by a Basque consortium led by Sidenor was confirmed. An acquisition that had the direct intervention of La Moncloawho managed to get the owner of Pesa out of the bid, in addition to India Jupiter Wagons, threatening to use the antiopas shield with which months ago he had already lying the Hungarian offer Magyar Vagon. The two foreigners were willing to launch an OPA for 100% of Talgo at a price of five euros per share.

In a statement, PFR explains that the step back in relation to the launch of the OPA, which official days before it would launch, is due to the fact that in the final and “exhaustive” analysis of the background, He concluded that the operation “could not materialize completely in the current circumstances”. In that study, the Polaca SEPI ensures that both factors directly related to the operation “and other external and indirect aspects” were covered. “Consequently, PFR has decided not to present its final offer,” the company wields.

However, PFR considers Talgo as “a value partner” and says that there are opportunities for collaboration between Talgo and Pesa to continue within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed in September 2024, with which both will be presented together with tenders within the framework of the development of high railway speed in Poland.

The message released today by PFR is not trivial, taking into account that Among the government’s plans it was weighing as a partner in Talgo de Sidenor to provide immediate industrial land to the Spanish manufacturer. For the Pedro Sánchez Executive, in fact, it was one of the states played for Poland to reclecate at the launch of the OPA and try to enter a second phase, but now that option is being decarced from Warsaw.

Therefore, for the moment, everything remains in the hands of the new reference shareholder in the company, which will have its participation divided between Sidenor, the Basque Government (Finkatuz), BBK and the Vital Foundation. Yesterday, Lehandakari Vasco, PRADALES IMANOLhe said that once the operation is closed – it hopes that this happens in approximately three weeks – the new council of the company will prepare a “great industrial plan” so that the trains manufacturer continues to develop and “competing in the market.”

The arrival of that industrial plan is key in the future of Talgo. The company has its request for historical maximums, with a volume of 4,000 million euros, and with its two floors, that of Rivabelosa in Álava and Las Matas in Madrid, to the production limit. The manufacturer, who has already had serious delays in the delivery of the Avril to Renfe trains, needs to attend great orders such as those of the German DB and the Danish DSB, while transmitting confidence to the market to be able to opt for new tenders.