Friday, July 5, 2024
Poland | Reuters: Poland wants help from Finnish border guards and police

July 5, 2024
According to the official, Finland, Germany and Greece are very experienced in border guarding.

Poland hopes to get border guards and police officers from Finland, Germany and Greece to guard the border with Belarus. News agency Reuters according to a high-ranking official of the Polish government told about it on Thursday.

“Preparations are underway and these are countries that are very experienced in border guarding. In particular, the experiences of the Greeks, for example, can be very useful, the official said.

The situation on the border between Poland and Belarus is tense. Western countries have accused the Belarusian government of using people brought from outside Europe in hybrid warfare.

European the border and maritime guard agency Frontex by since the beginning of the year, the number of illegal border crossings at the eastern border of the EU has been almost double compared to the same time last year.

In recent months, Polish and Finnish authorities have warned that the number of people traveling through Belarus or Russia may increase significantly in the near future.

Poland wants to raise the issue next week at a summit of the military alliance NATO in the United States.

