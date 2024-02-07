Poland returned planes scrambled due to air raid alert in Ukraine to base

In Poland, fighter jets that were previously scrambled due to the outbreak of an air raid in Ukraine were returned to their bases. This was reported by the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces on the social network. X (formerly Twitter).

“Due to the reduction in the threat level, the operations of Polish and allied aviation operating in our airspace have been stopped. The raised funds returned to their bases and to standard operating activities,” the Polish military department said in a statement.

Earlier, official representatives of the Polish Armed Forces informed about the takeoff of military aircraft. The reason given was the alleged activity of Russian aviation.