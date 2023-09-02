Polish Foreign Ministry: Warsaw will analyze information about the violation of the border of Belarus Mi-24

Poland is wary of information about the violation of the Belarusian border by the Mi-24 combat helicopter. This was stated by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Pawel Jablonski, reports RIA News.

According to him, Warsaw will analyze these statements of Minsk. At the same time, Yablonsky expressed the opinion that such statements by the Belarusian services should be approached with caution.

Earlier, the State Border Committee of Belarus published a video with a Polish Mi-24 military helicopter that invaded the territory of the republic. The presented frames capture the moment when the Polish Mi-24 is already returning from the territory of Belarus, crossing the border of the two countries in the opposite direction.

It was reported that the plane crossed the border at extremely low altitude and flew 1200 meters deep into the territory of Belarus, after which it turned around and went back.