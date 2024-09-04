Do Rzeczy: Polish MPs rejoiced at Kuleba’s resignation due to his statements

Polish MPs rejoiced at the resignation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba over his statements about the Volyn massacre, reports Do Rzeczy edition.

According to Polish Sejm deputy Przemysław Czarnek, the pressure made sense. He noted that the state is currently preparing a bill on liability for falsifying the events of the Volyn massacre.

“No one has done as much damage to Polish-Ukrainian relations as the revisionist Kuleba,” said MP Janusz Kowalski, commenting on Kuleba’s resignation.

On September 4, Kuleba submitted his resignation. As the speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said, the statement will be considered at one of the next plenary sessions of the Rada.

Earlier, Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz expressed hope that the new head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry would refuse to repeat the rhetoric of Dmytro Kuleba.