Poland said it had nothing to do with undermining the Nord Streams, and accused Russia

The discussion of various theories and hypotheses about the undermining of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines is similar to the tactics of information noise aimed at falsifying the real picture of events. This is the opinion of Stanislav Zharin, press secretary of the Minister-Coordinator of the Polish Special Services, who wrote about this in Twitter.

“[Варшава] had nothing to do with the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 explosions. Linking Poland to these events is unreasonable,” he stressed.

Denying the accusations, Zharin stated that Russia allegedly had the motive for the explosions. In his opinion, the Russian authorities also had the opportunity to carry out explosions.

So Zharin commented on the data of The Wall Street Journal, according to which investigators in Germany began to study evidence that may indicate that saboteurs who blew up gas pipelines used Poland as an operational base.