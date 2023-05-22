Prime Minister of Poland called the words of Volodin about compensation for the expenses of the USSR a propaganda ploy
The demand of the speaker of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin to compensate the Russian Federation for the funds spent by the USSR on the restoration of the republic after World War II is a typical propaganda ploy. This was stated by Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki, transmits Poland Posts.
