Today, Wednesday, the Polish Ministry of Health announced that 29,978 cases of Coronavirus have been recorded, in the highest daily death toll since the start of the pandemic.

Poland recorded 575 deaths from the virus, bringing the total deaths to 50,340 cases.

The situation in Poland is now worse than it was during the peak of the pandemic previously in the autumn, as more infected people need to be hospitalized, according to Health Minister Adam Niedzelski.

It is noteworthy that the British strain of Corona virus, which has a greater ability to spread than the original strain, is currently dominant in Poland.

Around 75% of the available households for coronavirus patients across the country have been occupied. Prime Minister Matthews Murawiecki said the same thing happens with families who are equipped with ventilators, which are needed for seriously ill patients.

“The most difficult time is still ahead,” he added.

Additional restrictions were applied to confront the Corona virus, starting last Saturday, including the closure of schools, hotels, cultural institutions and sports facilities, but new restrictions are likely to be imposed.