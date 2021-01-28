Today, Thursday, the Polish Ministry of Health announced the registration of 7,156 new cases of Coronavirus, during the past 24 hours.

Thus, the total cases of HIV infection reached one million 496 thousand 665 cases.

And Bloomberg News quoted the ministry as saying that 389 deaths from the virus were recorded, bringing the total deaths to 36,443 cases.

Poland, which has a population of 38 million, has distributed 1 million doses of the Coronavirus vaccine so far.

850,000 citizens got the first dose of the vaccine, while 150,000 people got the two doses.

A report published by the “Rzespospolita” newspaper, without mentioning the source of the information, stated that the reopening of shopping centers in Poland, as of February 1, “now appears impossible”.